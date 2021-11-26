Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Spectris stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. Spectris has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

