Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 639,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.76 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.