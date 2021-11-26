Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) versus OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Contrast

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

This table compares Sportradar Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology -35.89% -26.05% -13.60%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 58.82%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 472.48%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OneConnect Financial Technology $480.04 million 1.94 -$196.14 million ($0.52) -4.60

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.