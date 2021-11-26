Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

