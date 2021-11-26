Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ocuphire Pharma were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCUP opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ocuphire Pharma Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

