Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $106,000 in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,821,000 after buying an additional 556,892 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,447,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,414,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,967,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,363,000 after buying an additional 104,075 shares in the last quarter. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBS opened at $6.15 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

