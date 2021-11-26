Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $10,786,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

SVC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

