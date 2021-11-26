Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 105,610 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 91.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 955,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

SVC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

