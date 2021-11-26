Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VirnetX by 19.9% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VHC opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

