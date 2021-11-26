SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.