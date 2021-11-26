Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.73. The company had a trading volume of 672,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,398. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

