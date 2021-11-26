Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 84,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,778,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 132.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

