State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,196 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

