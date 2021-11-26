State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 362.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Cinemark worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after acquiring an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.