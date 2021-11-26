State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Genworth Financial worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

