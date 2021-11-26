State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

XPER stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

