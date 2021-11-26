State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 446 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.