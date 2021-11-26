State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 75 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $321,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $426.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.49. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $252.85 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $210,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,043.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock worth $9,756,325. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

