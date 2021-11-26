State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Clearfield by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLFD stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

