State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

State Street Corp increased its position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.51% of Xunlei worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xunlei by 1,101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 111,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNET opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Xunlei Limited has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

