State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 4,169.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503,242 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,747,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,650,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 840,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 401.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,634,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

