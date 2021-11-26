State Street Corp Invests $7.45 Million in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 705,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.15 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Several research firms have commented on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.