State Street Corp Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 377,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $8,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $60,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGTI opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGTI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,159 shares of company stock worth $1,895,466 over the last three months.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

