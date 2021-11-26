State Street Corp Purchases 10,462 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $251.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

