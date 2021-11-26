State Street Corp Purchases 7,028,998 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 13,615.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,080,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Conformis were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 784,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 233,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 119,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Conformis by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

CFMS stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $181.82 million, a PE ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

