State Street Corp Purchases 910,308 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 1,904.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910,308 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arko were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ARKO opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

