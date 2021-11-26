Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.69

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 17858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 1,160.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2,638.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 360,184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Steelcase by 191.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Steelcase by 108.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 63.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 67,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

