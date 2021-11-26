Stephen Socolof Sells 190,765 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

