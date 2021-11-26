Stephen Socolof Sells 250,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $2,363,578.35.

NASDAQ MRAM opened at $12.20 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

