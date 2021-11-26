STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 243.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,456,224 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 985.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 854,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 775,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $29,451,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 504.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,314 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 639,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

