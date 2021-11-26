Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 460 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 29.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in Carrier Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 548,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.