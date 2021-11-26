Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,411.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,405.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

