Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

