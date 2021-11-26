Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

