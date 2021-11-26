Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 218 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

