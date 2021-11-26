Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

