StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. StoneX Group has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.