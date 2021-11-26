Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.