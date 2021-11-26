Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 685,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,224,784. The stock has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

