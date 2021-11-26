Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 22,357 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Drive Shack by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,423. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

