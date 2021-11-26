Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 2,970 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,148,428. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

