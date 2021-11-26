Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock remained flat at $$125.07 during trading hours on Friday. 17,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.