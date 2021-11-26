Successful Portfolios LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 212,307 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,872. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.