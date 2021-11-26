Successful Portfolios LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. 517,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,530,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

