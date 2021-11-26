SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 97,227 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SXC opened at $6.47 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

