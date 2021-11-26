Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sunrun by 472.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 231,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Sunrun stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,221. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.