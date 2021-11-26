SVB Leerink Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $175.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

NYSE:A opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

