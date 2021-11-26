SVB Leerink Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.40). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

ENTA stock opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

