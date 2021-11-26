Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 1,519 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $831.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $252,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,410,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,291 shares of company stock worth $3,088,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

