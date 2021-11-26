Syquant Capital Sas Sells 300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Syquant Capital Sas reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

